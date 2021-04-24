"Nothing happened. Do you know the difference between an asset and a liability? If you have a Range and no money coming through, it will f**k you up. You can follow fashion but know a vehicle that doesn’t put money in your pocket is a liability," he said.

Gasmilia now mostly depends on a ride-hailing service to commute and he explains that it is because he also likes to be chauffeured and that is why he rides around in an Uber.

"Car itself… my stepdad used to say it’s a necessity but I think the ability to move is rather a necessity, not a particular car model. I like to be driven," Gasmila explained.

Gasmilla and Mr Eazi Pulse Ghana