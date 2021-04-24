RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's was 'liability' consuming my money - Gasmilla on why he sold his Range Rover

Authors:

Selorm Tali

As others are rushing for a Range Rover, Gasmila is running away from it and it's not because he can't afford it.

Gasmila
Gasmila Gasmila Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian musician once owned the luxury car but he has disclosed that he sold it. Speaking about why he sold the car, he described it as a liability and added that he realised he was spending a lot of money on the car.

Recommended articles

"Nothing happened. Do you know the difference between an asset and a liability? If you have a Range and no money coming through, it will f**k you up. You can follow fashion but know a vehicle that doesn’t put money in your pocket is a liability," he said.

Gasmilia now mostly depends on a ride-hailing service to commute and he explains that it is because he also likes to be chauffeured and that is why he rides around in an Uber.

"Car itself… my stepdad used to say it’s a necessity but I think the ability to move is rather a necessity, not a particular car model. I like to be driven," Gasmila explained.

Gasmilla and Mr Eazi
Gasmilla and Mr Eazi Gasmilla and Mr Eazi Pulse Ghana

He continued that "but if I can’t have that and I can have a mini and it’s an Uber, that’s cool. We worry ourselves sometimes. We have to live our lives. The people praise you for only one day after getting a new car the rest is up to you".

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]