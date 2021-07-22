‘It’s a daunting task’ - Obrafour ‘warns’ new IGP

He will replace the current IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, on August 1, 2021.

Reacting to his appointment, Obrafour has said being appointed as the IGP is a ‘daunting task’ but believes the Lord who has brought him this far will see him through.

The “Rap Sofo” shared a photo with Dr George Akuffo Dampare and captioned: “Congratulations to COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare on your appointment as Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service.

I know it’s such a daunting task, but I trust the Lord who has brought you this far will see you through it all. Our prayers are with you! Once again, CONGRATS SIR!!!”

COP Dr Dampare has been in the Ghana Police Service for over 30 years, according to Graphic.

He joined the service as a Constable and has risen through the ranks to the high rank of Commissioner of Police. He is considered by many in and out of the police as the Second in Command of the Service.

He has served in many leadership capacities in the Police Service, including Director General (Finance), Director General (Welfare), Director General (ICT), Commandant of the Police Command and Staff College, Accra Regional Police Commander and Director General (Operations).