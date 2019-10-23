Moesha took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 22, to share a video of her dancing and showing off her huge backside on the streets of NY.

Even at some point, a passerby who seems to admire her voluptuous body joined her to dance to Teni’s latest jam, “Billionaire”.

But some social media users found the video offensive and disgusting, and claimed her body is made of ‘silicon’.

One user described her bum as plastic: “Naah shes littering around in the streets of New York with pieces of her plastic yansh...lol”

“Silicon baby” another user referred to her bum. “Why do I think this is disgusting,” a user added.

Another rude user also described men who see Moesha as beautiful as the ‘biggest fools in the world’.

“Any man who thinks, this butt is nice is the biggest fool in the whole wide world ...very hard butt just like cement block.”

Watch the full video below.