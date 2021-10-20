Captain Planet disclosed that he felt very bad watching Shatta Wale in handcuffs in the cells of one of the police stations in Accra.

According to him, it was heartbreaking for him to see the ‘Bulletproof’ hitmaker in such a situation.

Captain Planet wrote: "I feel sad seeing him in handcuffs, this is heartbreaking."

He said this after the Police Service announced that the dancehall act was finally in their grips after almost 24 hours of being on the run. He is to assist investigations, Police say.

Even though Captain Planet felt bad for Shatta Wale, it appears Shatta himself is all joyful in police custody as he is seen smiling for the cameras in grey shots blended with a yellow shirt. He was in handcuffs all this while.

Since the time of his arrest, there is a social media campaign dubbed #FreeShattaWale to get the musician out before he rots in the cell.

Actress Fella Makafui is the prime instigator of the #FreeShattaWale campaign which is gaining traction on popular socials. Most of the SM loyalists have also joined the campaign to get their boss out.

Ara B is also actively involved in the campaign.

Aside from the ‘causing panic and fear’ mantra the Police are trumpeting, it is unclear, as of now, what other charges will be preferred against Shatta Wale.