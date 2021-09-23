'It's mainly business' - Shatta Michy finally speaks on rumour of dating NAM1 (WATCH)

According to her, Michy caused her split with Shatta Wale because she was a bad girl who was secretly cheating on Shatta with NAM1. "You never respected Junior (Shatta Wale) as a person. You said you were in a relationship but you were fighting with Becca over NAM1. You can sit there and insult Becca from morning to evening " Magluv said.

Magluv in Shatta Wale's house Pulse Ghana

Magluv is the CEO of Reign Clothing and a childhood of friend of Shatta Wale. She has been in the singer's life for years as his confidant. However, it has been rumoured that they have a sexual relationship - a report Magluz hasn't denied.

"NAM1 promised her that he was going to buy the Trade Fair for her so that they use it as a mall ... They drew a plan, as in everything was in order so there were seeing us animals because to her for how long can Shatta Wale perform at shows to make money to build her a mall, so for us, we were not anything for her," she said in the video below.

Finally speaking on the allegation, Michy said "the matter dey funny me ... but he is married man". She was speaking on Accra FM where the host, Nana Romeo, said she could have been NAM1's side and she replied "I did not leave someone to come and be somebody's side chick".