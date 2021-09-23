RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'It's mainly business' - Shatta Michy finally speaks on rumour of dating NAM1 (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Shatta Michy has finally addressed the allegation that she was dating NAM1 who allegedly promised to buy the Accra Trade Fair centre for her.

NAM1 and Shatta Michy
NAM1 and Shatta Michy

Magdalene Love first sparked the rumour whilst dragging Michy for allegedly accusing her as the reason why her (Michy's) relationship with Shatta Wale failed.

Recommended articles

According to her, Michy caused her split with Shatta Wale because she was a bad girl who was secretly cheating on Shatta with NAM1. "You never respected Junior (Shatta Wale) as a person. You said you were in a relationship but you were fighting with Becca over NAM1. You can sit there and insult Becca from morning to evening " Magluv said.

Magluv in Shatta Wale's house
Magluv in Shatta Wale's house Magluv in Shatta Wale's house Pulse Ghana

Magluv is the CEO of Reign Clothing and a childhood of friend of Shatta Wale. She has been in the singer's life for years as his confidant. However, it has been rumoured that they have a sexual relationship - a report Magluz hasn't denied.

"NAM1 promised her that he was going to buy the Trade Fair for her so that they use it as a mall ... They drew a plan, as in everything was in order so there were seeing us animals because to her for how long can Shatta Wale perform at shows to make money to build her a mall, so for us, we were not anything for her," she said in the video below.

www.instagram.com

Finally speaking on the allegation, Michy said "the matter dey funny me ... but he is married man". She was speaking on Accra FM where the host, Nana Romeo, said she could have been NAM1's side and she replied "I did not leave someone to come and be somebody's side chick".

In the video below, she added that "we met but we don't even have like a close friendship, it is mainly business but I have the rumours and it is normal". According to Michy, she is "single but not searching" so people are allowed to pair her with anyone "just that they are spoiling market".

FB Video

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'I know I'm not without mistakes' - 2Face Idibia says as he shares loved up photos with wife Annie

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

'People travel to Ghana just to eat fufu with me and go back' - Kwame Oboadie (VIDEO)

'People travel to Ghana just eat fufu with me' - Kwame Oboadie (VIDEO)

I neglected my children and went after a demon lady – Psalm Adjeteyfio cries for forgiveness

Psalm Adjeteyfio

Davido lifts suspension of his aide Israel DMW

Israel DMW and Davido [Instagram/IsraelDMW]