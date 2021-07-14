RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Michy was fighting with Becca over NAM1 - Magluv reveals (VIDEO)

Magdalene Love popularly known as Magluv is dragging Shatta Michy for her alleged secret dealings in Accra and Becca and NAM1 have pooped up in her gist.

Magluv is a childhood of friend of Shatta Wale who has been very close to the dancehall star. Though both have become business partners as well, it has been rumoured that she has been having affair with Shatta Wale.

According to her, Michy has been backbiting her, hence, the need to expose her dirty lifestyle. Among several allegations, she has disclosed that Becca was also having an affair with NAM1 and because of that, Michy has been fighting the 'African Woman' singer.

"You never respected Junior (Shatta Wale) as a person. You said you were in a relationship but you were fighting with Becca over NAM1. You can sit there and insult Becca from morning to evening " Magluv said.

She continued that "you insult her because sometimes when you call the man (NAM1) he would be with Becca".

Becca was one of the musicians Nana Appiah Mensah signed on to his Zylofon Music Record label. The same record label that later signed Shatta Wale and heavily sponsored his 'Gringo' video.

Shatta Wale and Michy who have one son together separated for over a year now after they both accused each other of domestic violence and cheating.

Magluv has also been fingered as one of the reasons why Shatta lovers had to split. However, Magluv who is the CEO behind Shatta Wale's Reign clothing line, she has been denying that.

She says she is now pushed to expose Michy because she been speaking ill of her to people. Hear her speak about Michy and Becca's fight over NAM1 in the video below.

