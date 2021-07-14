Shatta Michy was fighting with Becca over NAM1 - Magluv reveals (VIDEO)

According to her, Michy has been backbiting her, hence, the need to expose her dirty lifestyle. Among several allegations, she has disclosed that Becca was also having an affair with NAM1 and because of that, Michy has been fighting the 'African Woman' singer.

"You never respected Junior (Shatta Wale) as a person. You said you were in a relationship but you were fighting with Becca over NAM1. You can sit there and insult Becca from morning to evening " Magluv said.

She continued that "you insult her because sometimes when you call the man (NAM1) he would be with Becca".

Becca was one of the musicians Nana Appiah Mensah signed on to his Zylofon Music Record label. The same record label that later signed Shatta Wale and heavily sponsored his 'Gringo' video.

Shatta Wale and Michy who have one son together separated for over a year now after they both accused each other of domestic violence and cheating.

Magluv has also been fingered as one of the reasons why Shatta lovers had to split. However, Magluv who is the CEO behind Shatta Wale's Reign clothing line, she has been denying that.