During an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3 New Day, the 20-year-old musician was asked about his plans to return to school.
It's my choice not to go to school; my mental health is at stake - Yaw Tog tells critics
Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog recently opened up about the priorities of Ghanaians, revealing that they are more concerned about his education rather than his mental well-being.
Recommended articles
In response, Yaw Tog, whose real name is Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, expressed his frustration, stating, "Everywhere I go, people ask when I'm going to school. They don't even care about my health."
He further explained that the simple question of "How are you doing?" has been replaced with a constant inquiry about his education.
The young rapper candidly revealed that Ghanaians seem uninterested in his overall well-being and the challenges he faces. Although he admitted to experiencing bouts of depression, he credited his team and management for helping him overcome those difficult moments. Yaw Tog attributed his depression to overthinking and the pressure he faces at a young age.
He emphasized his intention to avoid unnecessary stress and prioritize his mental health and personal growth.
Yaw Tog acknowledged that his journey in the music industry has toughened him and taught him valuable lessons. Despite facing criticism and backlash, he has developed a thick skin, enabling him to persevere and grow as an artist.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh