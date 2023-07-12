It's my choice not to go to school; my mental health is at stake - Yaw Tog tells critics

In response, Yaw Tog, whose real name is Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, expressed his frustration, stating, "Everywhere I go, people ask when I'm going to school. They don't even care about my health."

He further explained that the simple question of "How are you doing?" has been replaced with a constant inquiry about his education.

The young rapper candidly revealed that Ghanaians seem uninterested in his overall well-being and the challenges he faces. Although he admitted to experiencing bouts of depression, he credited his team and management for helping him overcome those difficult moments. Yaw Tog attributed his depression to overthinking and the pressure he faces at a young age.

He emphasized his intention to avoid unnecessary stress and prioritize his mental health and personal growth.