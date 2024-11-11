ADVERTISEMENT
'Its not the length that matters, but the effectiveness' - Pastor Sam Adeyemi cautions men

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He tells men that skill is what matters, not size.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi advises men against being pressured [DCC]
Pastor Sam Adeyemi advises men against being pressured [DCC]

In a recent sermon on Daystar Church's official YouTube channel, the pastor spoke on leadership and expressed concern about the widespread availability and promotion of penis enlargement products online.

He said, “If you are a young guy, let me encourage you because it is there; it’s all over the internet now. Are they not there? Everywhere you look, you will see either medicine or one Chinese method of elongating your…"

Adeyemi stressed that when it comes to intimacy, skills matter beyond size. He went further to convince men to wait until marriage to engage in sex.

“It is a lie; it is not the length that matters but the effectiveness, the skills and your love for the other person. So, for God’s sake, wait till you get married. If it is only one person you are doing it with, there will be no need to compare all over the place. Do not let them kill you," he added.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

