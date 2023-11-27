ADVERTISEMENT
It's sweet that at my age young men still find me sexy to hit on me- Stephanie Benson

Dorcas Agambila

Award-winning UK-based Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Stephanie Benson, recently shared her perspective on the attention she receives from young men in her direct messages (DMs) across various social media platforms.

Stephanie Benson

In an era where societal norms might suggest otherwise, Stephanie asserted that she embraces and appreciates the flattery that comes with being approached by younger admirers, most especially considering her age.

Stephanie Benson

While speaking as a guest on TV3’s Ladies Circle over the weekend, stated that she is not bothered by the messages she receives from these young men who seem to be ‘crushing’ on her.

”I love it. It’s really nice to have young men in my DMs hitting on me at my age. It is sweet that at my age someone would find me sexy. So far as they are not asking me for money, I’m not bothered at all,” she said.

Stephanie Benson

The renowned songstress further revealed that he allows his husband to read the messages sometimes and they laugh over it as her husband is also not bothered about such things.

Stephanie Benson has entertained celebrities and important personalities at public and private events including the British royal household and Prince Charles who said she was the most amazing performer he has ever seen.

Benson has performed at events hosted by the British royals including Princess Anne, and reportedly exceeded her 15-minute allotted performance time for Prince Charles to approximately an hour because he enjoyed her act.

