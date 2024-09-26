I've been happy since I told my mum I'm a lesbian - Singer Darkoo

During a sit-down with Layo on The Appointment Show, Darkoo described the journey of sharing her truth with her parents, noting that it was more challenging with her mother because of their bond.

"The day I told my mum I felt a massive weight off my shoulders and I've been happy since then, trust me, I'm happy. Now that every job knows what I'm on, I feel happier. Telling her and having the conversation with my dad...it was easier with my dad," the singer explained.

Darkoo noted that even though it was easier with her dad, he was not 100% open to the conversation.

She said, "It was harder with my mum because I'm closer to her and It was very emotional. My dad didn't want to have the conversation; he didn't stop it though. They're not stupid so they figured but at the end of the day, I'm living my life for me and that's what I'm doing."

"This is what makes me happy and I feel whole, I don't feel like I'm faking it or doing what I don't want to do. This is me at the end of the day, I'm very spiritual and I feel like I have a good relationship with God, my heart is clean and pure and I'm loving," she continued.

The Favourite girl singer revealed that even though her Nigerian parents do not align with her sexuality, they have accepted her and love her still.

"I bring girls home and my parents don't mind. I have parents who love me for me and at the end of the day, I know they don't think what I'm doing is right because they're African at the end of the day. But they love me and that's what it is," she concluded.

