'I've dedicated my life to Mahama for repeating 2 of my jokes' - Comedian DKB

The announcement was made during the NDC's 2024 Manifesto Launch in Winneba, Central Region, on 24 August 2024.
Ghanaian comedian DKB has publicly pledged his support for John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s 2024 presidential candidate, following a touching acknowledgment from the former president.
Recommended articles
DKB, fondly referred to as the "Presidential Comedian" for his performances before various Ghanaian presidents, expressed his gratitude for Mahama’s personal gesture. In an interview with JoyNews, DKB recounted how Mahama’s act of repeating two of his jokes at a youth soiree in Bukom profoundly affected him.
“I’m here to reciprocate the love JM showed me on the night of the youth soiree at Bukom. It has never happened to me in my life before that a president will repeat two of my jokes. I’ve dedicated my life to him for free. I’m telling you, I’m here to reciprocate what he has done for me,” DKB said.
The comedian has performed for every president in Ghana’s Fourth Republic except the late John Atta Mills. His impressive list of performances includes former presidents John Kufuor and John Mahama, as well as the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Reflecting on the endorsement, DKB noted that being recognised by a president has significantly boosted his international profile. “Do you know how it feels when you are getting calls from Brazil, Colorado, the Middle East? There are Ghanaians in Jordan, in Quebec, watching it online. I was moved and touched because it means that the president pays attention to my industry. So, if he’s in power, how difficult will it be for him to cater to my industry?” he remarked.
DKB’s declaration of loyalty to Mahama is likely to have a notable impact within the creative arts community and could influence public opinion as the election approaches.