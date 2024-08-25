'I've dedicated my life to Mahama for repeating 2 of my jokes' - Comedian DKB

DKB, fondly referred to as the "Presidential Comedian" for his performances before various Ghanaian presidents, expressed his gratitude for Mahama’s personal gesture. In an interview with JoyNews, DKB recounted how Mahama’s act of repeating two of his jokes at a youth soiree in Bukom profoundly affected him.

“I’m here to reciprocate the love JM showed me on the night of the youth soiree at Bukom. It has never happened to me in my life before that a president will repeat two of my jokes. I’ve dedicated my life to him for free. I’m telling you, I’m here to reciprocate what he has done for me,” DKB said.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian has performed for every president in Ghana’s Fourth Republic except the late John Atta Mills. His impressive list of performances includes former presidents John Kufuor and John Mahama, as well as the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Reflecting on the endorsement, DKB noted that being recognised by a president has significantly boosted his international profile. “Do you know how it feels when you are getting calls from Brazil, Colorado, the Middle East? There are Ghanaians in Jordan, in Quebec, watching it online. I was moved and touched because it means that the president pays attention to my industry. So, if he’s in power, how difficult will it be for him to cater to my industry?” he remarked.