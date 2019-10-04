According to him, he has no less than 10 people working to keep his brand in shape.

The “Shuga” hitmaker who recently demoted his manager Blakk Cedi and cancelled Kelvyn Boy’s contract after a year-long working relationship, disclosed this during the launch of the Youth Employment Agency programme on Wednesday, October 2.

He lauded the initiative, adding that there are a lot of job creation opportunities in the creative arts industry just like it’s being done for other sectors.

“As you can see, I am a musician and I want to send my simple plea that there’s so much job to be made around even the creative arts,” he said. “As I roll out here, at least I can count up to not less than 10 people employed around me, just to keep me going”.

Wendy Shay and Bola Ray were among the showbiz personalities who graced the occasion.

Watch Stonebwoy’s speech below.