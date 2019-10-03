Speaking at the launch of the Government’s Youth Employment Agency programme, the dancehall act lauded the initiative and added that there are a lot of jobs to create around the Creative Arts industry as well.

“As you can see, I am a musician and I want to send my simple plea that there’s so much job to be made around even the creative arts. Me as I roll out here, at least I can count up to nit less than 10 people employed around me, just to keep me going” he said.

The BET award-winning singer added that people from his fan base do even create paraphernalia from his brand to sell and make money but he will never complain because he sees it as a way such people can be employed too.

Stonebwoy’s speech attracted him resounding applause from the auditorium, for his eloquence and depth of the message he is putting across. Watch the video below.