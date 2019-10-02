The controversial counsellor made the statement to support the new initiative to introduce Comprehensive Sexual Education, into the syllabus of pupils, ageing from age 4. “This thing we are having, is a good product we are bringing to us” he said.

Backing the initiative, Counsellor Lutterodt speaking on Okay FM, said whoever brought the idea deserves resounding applauds and Ghanaians must support the initiative because it will go a long way to help the country.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, he added that even girls at age 9 must be taught about contraceptives. His reason is that, such education will prevent unwanted pregnancy, leading to the increasing population flooding the free SHS programme.

Watch the video below for more from Counsellor Lutterodt and tell us what you think.