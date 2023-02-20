I've made $11,000 in 3 months from selling my nudes online - Sister Derby (WATCH)

Two years ago, Sister Derby decided to cash out from her nudity as she announced that she was joining Onlyfans, an adult website that is mostly used to sell sexual content.

Sister Derby Pulse Ghana

Sister Derby joined OnlyFans in February 2020 and charges USD20.00 per monthly subscription. Talking about how much it has fetched her, she disclosed that she made about $11,000 (GH139,000)from the platform.

The Ghanaian model was speaking TV presenter Sika Osei in a teaser of yet to be released interview. "Within the first three months, I made like $10,000 or like $11,000," she said in a video shared on social media.