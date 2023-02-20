The Ghanaian model is one of the unconventional socialites who defies all odds to satisfy her beliefs. Over the tears, Sister Derby has made numerous headlines for posting her nudes on social media for free.
I've made $11,000 in 3 months from selling my nudes online - Sister Derby (WATCH)
Sister Derby has once again affirmed the notion that sex sells as she has disclosed how much she has made from selling her explicit photos and videos online.
Two years ago, Sister Derby decided to cash out from her nudity as she announced that she was joining Onlyfans, an adult website that is mostly used to sell sexual content.
Sister Derby joined OnlyFans in February 2020 and charges USD20.00 per monthly subscription. Talking about how much it has fetched her, she disclosed that she made about $11,000 (GH139,000)from the platform.
The Ghanaian model was speaking TV presenter Sika Osei in a teaser of yet to be released interview. "Within the first three months, I made like $10,000 or like $11,000," she said in a video shared on social media.
In the video below, Sister Derby also advised people to masturbate rather than to be with people they are not attracted to. Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us.
