I've never seen Efia Odo's nakedness, she's a good person - Kwesi Arthur (WATCH)

David Mawuli

Ghanaian hip-hop musician Kwesi Arthur has, for the umpteenth time, denied any sexual affair with socialite Efia Odo

The pair were reportedly dating some years ago – even before Efia Odo made a cameo appearance in Kwesi Arthur's “Nobody” music video featuring Mr Eazi – but they have both denied the reports on countless occasions.

Unfortunately for Kwesi Arthur, when he appeared on Accra-based Neat FM this week, he was hit with the same question but he continued to deny the allegations.

According to the Tema-based rapper, he has never seen Efia Odo’s nakedness and has never had any sexual affair with her.

He described Efia Odo as a ‘good person’ and 'very supportive'.

"I've never seen Efia Odo's nakedness,” he told Neat FM. “She's a good person and I like the fact that she supports me so much.”

Kwesi Arthur said he hasn’t seen so many people show massive support in the manner Efia Odo has done over the years and that he is appreciative of her.

“I haven't seen so many people go hard for me like that so I'm very appreciative of her and I'd say God bless her,” he said.

When asked if Efia Odo has been in his bed before, he denied it, saying: “We are cool but we don't have a sexual relationship. She has never slept in my house.”

