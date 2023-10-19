I've stopped prophesying about Shatta Wale because of insults - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

According to the man of God, the insults he receives when he makes prophecies about them have influenced him to make such a decision to not reveal what God reveals to him.

The prophet claimed that Shatta Wale, in particular, enjoys criticising him whenever he makes a prophecy concerning him public. he noted that he used to pray for Shatta Wale when his mother attended his church before he rose to fame in the music business.

“There is no way God will reveal something about Shatta Wale that I will say it, I won’t. Anything about Okyeame Kwame, I won't say it regardless of the compelling from the holy spirit.

"I won't say it because somebody like Shatta Wale, when he was Bandana, his mother used to bring pictures to my church for us to pray for him a lot. After God raised them when we speak the mind of God they want to attack,” he said.

Talking about Fameye, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said "he was my son when I was at Mile 7. He used to come to church and I even poured oil on him. After God raised him, whenever he comes to church, he covers his head before entering the premises. So why would I see something about Fameye and say it?