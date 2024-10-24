ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iwan kicks against burning seized weed by gov't

Selorm Tali

Reggae and Dancehall artist Iwan Suhyini has expressed his disapproval of the Narcotics Control Commission's decision to burn seized marijuana, calling it an outdated and ignorant approach.

Reggae/dancehall artiste Iwan
In a heated discussion on Property FM in Cape Coast, Iwan criticised the authorities for missing out on the plant's potential economic benefits.

He stated, “We’re not progressing as a country, and this is very big ignorance to burn several seized bags of marijuana in this day and age. This is what we call ignorance.” Iwan emphasised that in an era where knowledge is readily available, it’s inexcusable for people, particularly educated individuals, to overlook the advantages of cannabis.

NACOB destroys two million dollars worth of drugs
Iwan highlighted that marijuana naturally grows well in Ghana and could serve as a significant source of income if utilised properly. “Cannabis is something that naturally, if we plant here in Ghana, it grows. So why don’t we take advantage of that to make money rather than focusing on the smoking aspect of it?” he asked.

He also stressed that despite the long-standing stigma associated with marijuana smoking, the focus should shift towards how the plant can benefit the country’s economy. Iwan urged the authorities to reconsider their stance on marijuana, particularly its potential in industries such as agriculture and medicine.

A few weeks ago, Armed officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service under the supervision of the Accra Circuit Court and the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), have burnt two hundred and forty-two sacks of marijuana, sixteen kilograms of cocaine, and buckets of heroin as part of an effort to clamp down on the production, sale and usage of narcotic substances in Ghana.

The destruction happened at the Osu Beach in Accra, following an order by the Accra Circuit Court.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

