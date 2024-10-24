Iwan kicks against burning seized weed by gov't

He stated, “We’re not progressing as a country, and this is very big ignorance to burn several seized bags of marijuana in this day and age. This is what we call ignorance.” Iwan emphasised that in an era where knowledge is readily available, it’s inexcusable for people, particularly educated individuals, to overlook the advantages of cannabis.

Iwan highlighted that marijuana naturally grows well in Ghana and could serve as a significant source of income if utilised properly. “Cannabis is something that naturally, if we plant here in Ghana, it grows. So why don’t we take advantage of that to make money rather than focusing on the smoking aspect of it?” he asked.

He also stressed that despite the long-standing stigma associated with marijuana smoking, the focus should shift towards how the plant can benefit the country’s economy. Iwan urged the authorities to reconsider their stance on marijuana, particularly its potential in industries such as agriculture and medicine.

A few weeks ago, Armed officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service under the supervision of the Accra Circuit Court and the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), have burnt two hundred and forty-two sacks of marijuana, sixteen kilograms of cocaine, and buckets of heroin as part of an effort to clamp down on the production, sale and usage of narcotic substances in Ghana.