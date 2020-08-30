The singer's breakthrough hit 'Poverty' has just been announced as the winner for Reggae Dancehall Song of the year at the ongoing VGMA 2020 awards. He beat off stiff competition from Epixode, Jupitar, Ras Kuuku among others.

Raggae Dancehall song nominess

J Derobie has also been nominated for the Best New Artiste of The Year alongside Lord Paper, Kofi Mole, Fameye, Tulenkey and MOG Music, a category which many are keeping an eye on.

The 21st annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is a three-day music celebration, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August 2020. Dubbed the “VGMA Weekend”, the event is themed to celebrate our steep culture, vivacious music, and iconic artistes.