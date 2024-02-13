Jacinta says she has been paid less and denied shows because she is a woman

Jacinta recounted turning down roles in the past after discovering that her male colleagues were offered significantly higher compensation for the same project.

“I mean our industry is so small such that I could pick up my phone and call my colleagues and say ‘Guy how far these people are calling have they called you?

“So what figures are we playing with so that all appear to be on the same page? And then I realized that okay I’m being offered GH¢5 and offering other people GH¢10.”

“I’ve turned out offers before because I know that you’re paying others way more I am aware that you’re paying others way more, whatever it is,” Jacinta said.

She emphasised that she has declined offers when she felt undervalued, adding it is up to her to bargain for bigger pay in these situations and quietly turn down offers should they not meet her requirements.

Jacinta highlighted some unfair treatment, including being denied opportunities, with one event organizer citing women as “difficult to manage.”