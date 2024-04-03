Jackie Appiah gives close view of her mansion with her expensive in-house salon (Video)

A video showing all the interior details and architectural design of her mansion has gone viral on social media.

The A-List Ghanaian actress indeed understands luxury, comfort and class.

Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie Appiah’s house has a large compound with multiple poolsides, a huge closet, her private salon and others.

And her dining hall area and living room are a dream! They scream cash and class and nothing less.

Jackie's mansion, unveiled in December 2021, has a sprawling compound with multiple poolside areas. This massive walk-in closet would be the envy of any fashionista, and even a private salon, leaving no luxury unturned.

Pulse Ghana

The dining hall and living room areas are the other notable spaces, which show an unmistakable aura of wealth and sophistication. Adorned with exquisite furnishings and finishes, these spaces are a testament to the actress' high taste for life's finer things.

ADVERTISEMENT