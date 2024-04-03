ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Appiah gives close view of her mansion with her expensive in-house salon (Video)

Dorcas Agambila

Actress Jackie Appiah has again set social media on fire after showing off her multi-million dollar mansion.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah’s mega-mansion is currently on full display on social media.

A video showing all the interior details and architectural design of her mansion has gone viral on social media.

The A-List Ghanaian actress indeed understands luxury, comfort and class.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana
Jackie Appiah’s house has a large compound with multiple poolsides, a huge closet, her private salon and others.

And her dining hall area and living room are a dream! They scream cash and class and nothing less.

Jackie's mansion, unveiled in December 2021, has a sprawling compound with multiple poolside areas. This massive walk-in closet would be the envy of any fashionista, and even a private salon, leaving no luxury unturned.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

The dining hall and living room areas are the other notable spaces, which show an unmistakable aura of wealth and sophistication. Adorned with exquisite furnishings and finishes, these spaces are a testament to the actress' high taste for life's finer things.

Watch the video below:

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

