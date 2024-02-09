Jackie emphasized that her passion for her career is a guiding force, steering her away from distractions and fostering a strong work ethic.

The actress highlighted the essence of concentrating on her work, maintaining a cool demeanor, and avoiding careless mistakes to carve out the ideal professional path.

Reflecting on the challenges of staying low-key, she stated, "It’s been literally tough, it's not easy, but I am naturally a cool person.

“I am always in my corner, I mind my job, I mind my business, and I don’t want to make mistakes; everything must be perfect."

Jackie Appiah born December 5, 1983 is a Canadian-born Ghanaian actress. For her work as an actress, she has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.