Jackline Mensah becomes first verified Ghanaian TikToker to hit 1 million followers

Jackline's numbers, both views and followers, escalated and gave her the right as a socialite who can now be described as a household name anytime TikTok is mentioned in Ghana.

The content creator became one of the earliest Ghanaian TikTokers to be verified on the app. Jackline who has hope of becoming an actress has now moved on to become the first Ghanaian to clock one million viewers on Tiktok.

Sharing the good news on Instagram, she wrote "Philippians 4:6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. 🙌🏻 God has been very good to me 😭😭 I can’t thank him enough".