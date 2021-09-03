Jackline shot to fame via TikTok after hilarious videos of her mimicking Shatta Wale, Prophet Oduro among others went viral. Since then, growth and opportunities have found her and paved the way for her to become one of the top influencers on the video-sharing app.
Jackline Mensah becomes first verified Ghanaian TikToker to hit 1 million followers
Jackline Mensah has hit a milestone as a Ghanaian content creator on social media.
Jackline's numbers, both views and followers, escalated and gave her the right as a socialite who can now be described as a household name anytime TikTok is mentioned in Ghana.
The content creator became one of the earliest Ghanaian TikTokers to be verified on the app. Jackline who has hope of becoming an actress has now moved on to become the first Ghanaian to clock one million viewers on Tiktok.
Sharing the good news on Instagram, she wrote "Philippians 4:6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. 🙌🏻 God has been very good to me 😭😭 I can’t thank him enough".
In another post, who is referred to many as the Queen of Tiktok in Ghana, is saying that "such a proud Moment, 1M on TikTok isn’t a joke. Thanks for your support and to all the brands here please I am ready to talk business now. Waiting on the contract".
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh