Jacob Mawulo: Gospel singer reportedly commits suicide, leaves note behind

Jake Young's tragic passing has sparked widespread discussions on social media, particularly after a "sign-off" note, allegedly written by him, began circulating on Facebook. The contents of the note have generated intense speculation, with many expressing disbelief and sorrow over the circumstances surrounding his death.

Jake revealed his internal struggles in the note, stating, “I chose to do it because I don’t deserve to live. I failed woefully and nothing can solve any other mistake. I’ve been a dead man since 2022, and I have struggled my way through. As I gave my last worship in songs on earth to the Lord, I knew it was time to exit.”

He expressed his gratitude to his family, friends, and church before disclosing personal struggles, including health issues, “I have had 3 surgeries in my testicles and kept it hidden from everyone.”

In a statement released by the family, Jake Young’s sister, Susan Adjola, expressed the family’s deep pain and called for privacy during this difficult time. “The sudden passing of our own Jacob Yaw Mawulo Adjola has left the Adjola family in great pain. We are grateful for the love and concern shown to us, but we ask that you allow the investigation to take its due course and respect our privacy during this tragic experience,” Susan said.

The family also confirmed that the police are investigating both the alleged suicide note and the events leading up to Jake’s death. They urged the public to refrain from sharing sensitive information that could complicate the situation, asking instead for prayers and support as they navigate this tragic loss.

