The American singer in an explosive interview a few days ago revealed he had a secret relationship with the actress. He added that her husband endorsed their relationship over claims that they are in an open relationship.

The couple appeared on the Red Table Talk, a Facebook show hosted by Jada, and the addressed August Alsina’s revelations. Jada admitted to having an affair with the singer but described it as an “entanglement’ she was caught in because, at that time, her marriage with Will Smith was facing challenges.

“About 4 and half years ago, I started a friendship with August and we actually become really really good friends ..from there you and I were going through a very difficult time,” Jada said and Will admitted by adding that “ yeah I was done with your a*s” and she continued “yeah we broke up … we were over”.

August Alsina and Jada Smith

According to Jada, the “entanglement” happened because she was broken. The couple, however, emphasized that it is not is true is that Will Smith gave the singer his blessing to date his wife. They went ahead and explained why August Alsina thought so in the video below.