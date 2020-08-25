“Beauty is a currency; it’ll open doors for you that brains can’t, use it” – Female author advises

According to Nigerian author identified on Facebook as Natalie Usen, “there are many doors beauty will open for you that brains cannot do the same”, so ladies should not “allow low budget haters” to tell them who they should be.

She added that “beauty is a currency” and ladies should “stop shrinking from it” and “use it” to get what they need in life because it is theirs.

Natalie took to Facebook to disclose that she used to underutilize her beauty until now that she has seen the light.

See her full writeup below…

“Beauty is a currency

Stop shrinking from it

Stop minimizing it

Don’t be like me before now

Use it, it’s yours

There are many doors beauty will open for you that brains cannot do the same

There are some doors beauty will open and brains will keep BUT first you need the door open abi?

Don’t let anyone make you feel you have to play down your magnificence

Shine and shine through, don’t allow low budget haters tell you who you should be.

Have an amazing week “