The 'Odo' hitmaker, in a candid interview on Ghpage’s Rush Hour Show, unapologetically defended the act of smoking 'wee,' emphasizing that it should be viewed as a "blood tonic."
Smoking 'wee' is not sinful, the herb is a blood tonic - Jay Bahd claims
Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd has sparked controversy by asserting that smoking marijuana, colloquially known as 'wee' in Ghana, is equivalent to 'mogya duro' or "blood tonic," and should not be considered a sin.
Recommended articles
Jay Bhad argued that marijuana should be seen as a "blood tonic" because it enhances appetite, leading to improved eating habits.
In further defense of his views, he drew a parallel between weed and divine wisdom, suggesting that criticizing its use is akin to questioning God’s wisdom, as he created all things and designated them as holy for human consumption.
The rapper's outspoken stance on the recreational use of marijuana sheds light on the ongoing debate surrounding the legalization and cultural acceptance of cannabis in various societies.
By likening it to “mogya duro,” he subtly implies that, for him, smoking weed holds a medicinal or therapeutic value rather than being a mere indulgence.
Watch video below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh