Ghana’s youngest Disc Jockey Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has been celebrated Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

The 11-year-old has been in the spotlight for all the good reasons since emerging winner of TV3’s Talented Kidz Season 8.

Some months ago, DJ Switch was in New York for the Goalkeepers 2018 ceremony, where she met and interacted with some high profile personalities.

Not only did she speak at the global event, the talented DJ also had the chance to meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

These and many more were taken into consideration, as Roc Nation decided to honour the young DJ.

In a Twitter post, the Jay-Z owned entertainment company said it is celebrating DJ Switch as part of their Black History Month celebration this year.

“Today we honor DJ Erica Tandoh, @djswitchghana, a 10 yr old who is the youngest recipient to win the Ghana DJ Awards. She gets everyone on their feet dancing & in a good mood. “I picked the name DJ Switch because I switch up people's happiness" - Erica Tandoh. #BlackHistoryMonth,” the tweet read.

DJ Switch became the youngest recipient at the Ghana DJ Awards when she won the Discovery DJ of the year award last year.