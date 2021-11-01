Jesus Ahoufe reveals how he met Shatta Wale in police vehicle after their arrest

The controversial man of God was arrested following his prophecy that Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.

He was picked after the dancehall artiste claimed he staged his shooting incident because he was living in fear and trauma after Jesus Ahoufe's doom prophecy.

Speaking after his bail, the pastor, in an interview on Peace FM, noted that he hardly reveals prophecies about people on the radio. He disclosed that he often meets people in person to tell them about prophecies.

Shatta Wale in handcuff Pulse Ghana

“I’ve had several prophesies about prominent people, but I don’t say them on air, often I tell them personally," he said.

Commenting on the controversial Shatta prophecy, he continued that "in this case, I didn’t mention Shatta Wale’s name. I only said, Charles. I didn’t foresee him taking it personally. Furthermore, I was shocked when I noticed what I said had gone viral, including stories that Shatta Wale will die on October 18.”

According to Jesus Ahuofe, he later met Shatta Wale after both of them were arrested. "On my way to the court, I was in the same vehicle with Shatta Wale, and he said after the case we would become friends".