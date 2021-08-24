In a video circulating online, the Nollywood actor has been captured confronting someone who has trolled him on social media. "You think I won't find you," the actor said after meeting his troll at a radio station.
Jim Iyke attacks internet troll at radio station after meeting him face to face (VIDEO)
Jim Iyke is not a man to play with if you love peace both in movies and reality because he will choose 'vawulence' at the least provocation.
The troll identified as Mr Maduagwu is said to have challenged the veteran actor to reveal the source of his wealth, after alleging that Jim Iyke is financed by some politicians as well as shady deals and rituals.
“I will leave Nollywood the day Jim Iyke will tell us the source of his wealth,” Maduagwu is reported to have said. According to him, the actor’s income from movies does not correspond with his luxurious lifestyle such as buying expensive imported clothes.
Mr Maduagwu is reported to have referenced Hushpuppi whilst criticizing the actor's lifestyle.
Unhappy Iyke met him and decided to take matters into his own hands. In the video going viral on social media, the actor could be seen stumping into Mr Maduagwu whilst questioning him. " I troll in real life" he said and asked "what is he doing here?"
However, Maduagwu kept on challenging Mr Iyke, saying that EFCC will come after him. The comment left Jim Iyke upset who decided to pounce on him, Maduagwu escaped the attack as people around the held him but he continued to pursue him in the video below.
