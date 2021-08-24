Jim Iyke attacks internet troll at radio station after meeting him face to face (VIDEO)

The troll identified as Mr Maduagwu is said to have challenged the veteran actor to reveal the source of his wealth, after alleging that Jim Iyke is financed by some politicians as well as shady deals and rituals.

“I will leave Nollywood the day Jim Iyke will tell us the source of his wealth,” Maduagwu is reported to have said. According to him, the actor’s income from movies does not correspond with his luxurious lifestyle such as buying expensive imported clothes.

Mr Maduagwu is reported to have referenced Hushpuppi whilst criticizing the actor's lifestyle.

Unhappy Iyke met him and decided to take matters into his own hands. In the video going viral on social media, the actor could be seen stumping into Mr Maduagwu whilst questioning him. " I troll in real life" he said and asked "what is he doing here?"