Joe Mettle opens up on arrest for the first time (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian gospel singer, Joe Mettle, has opened up on getting arrested.

Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle Pulse Ghana

The award-winning gospel singer disclosed he was once in police grips whilst speaking on an Adom TV show. This becomes the first time the 'Bo Noo Ni' singer is making this known to the public.

Joe Mettle confessed this during a 'Never Have I' game on the TV station. Asked to elaborate on what caused him to be arrested, the singer said "that is private and I cannot say it on air".

Despite not giving the details of the arrest, Joe Mettle said he can't lie about it because he wants to be truthful about his past life since he is a role model to many.

Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle Pulse Ghana

On to his positive stories on the same show, the now-married Gospel minister disclosed that he had never dated two women at the same time before. Joe Mettle is now married, Salomey Selassie Dzisa.

The couple tied the knot last year August at a star-studded ceremony that saw Majid Michel, Nana Ama McBrown, Tagoe Sisters, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Cindy Thompson, Ceccy Twum, SP Kofi Sarpong, Nii Okai, among others present.

Reflecting on his childhood during the game on the show, Joe said he has never faked being under the influence of the Holy Spirit but has confessed to spending his tithe and offertory.

I was little then, I was only five years and didn’t know what I was doing,” he said in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

