Joe Mettle opens up on arrest for the first time (VIDEO)

Joe Mettle confessed this during a 'Never Have I' game on the TV station. Asked to elaborate on what caused him to be arrested, the singer said "that is private and I cannot say it on air".

Despite not giving the details of the arrest, Joe Mettle said he can't lie about it because he wants to be truthful about his past life since he is a role model to many.

Pulse Ghana

On to his positive stories on the same show, the now-married Gospel minister disclosed that he had never dated two women at the same time before. Joe Mettle is now married, Salomey Selassie Dzisa.

The couple tied the knot last year August at a star-studded ceremony that saw Majid Michel, Nana Ama McBrown, Tagoe Sisters, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Cindy Thompson, Ceccy Twum, SP Kofi Sarpong, Nii Okai, among others present.

Reflecting on his childhood during the game on the show, Joe said he has never faked being under the influence of the Holy Spirit but has confessed to spending his tithe and offertory.