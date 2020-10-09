The Nigerian youth and other concerned citizens of the West African country have been protesting against police brutality on civilians, especially the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which have seen some Nigerians shot and killed.

The protest has seen countless Nigerian celebrities speaking up against the operations of SARS with demand and pressure on the government to immediately halt the operations of the unit.

Others like Runtown and Falz among others have led hundreds of people in a peaceful protest march on the streets of Nigeria to trumpet the message to the Nigerian Federal Government to end the operations of SARS.

The intensity of the protest has seen it trending globally and on multiple slots of Ghana Twitter trends as well and that has seen Joey B, pledging Ghana's support to the protest. The Ghanaian rapper tweeted "Nigeria, Ghana dey with you in this. #EndSARS".

The tweet has since gone viral with mixed reactions from Ghanaians as you can see in the posts below.