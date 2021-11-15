John Dumelo reveals how 'election troll' apologized to him after they met in Sunyani

He continued that "as soon as he saw me, he said “John, I am sorry”. I asked why. He said during the elections he trolled me so much on social media but now that he’s seen me in person, his perception has changed. I hugged him…..".

After this revelation, the actor proceeded to share his thoughts on the trending topic of how Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo disgraced a tweep who trolls them online yet showed up to audition for Gh One TV reality that they were on as judges.

"Not everyone can handle being trolled on social media. Some even commit suicide. The guy should have just apologized to the ladies he trolled," he tweeted.

A tweep replied to his post saying that "but those panels weren't ready anyways to listen to whatever the guy has to offer. The pressure was so tough to imagine whatever happened behind the scenes?" but in response, he said, "boss, u can’t insult on social media and expect the same people u insult to give you an opportunity to boost your career. At least apologize eh".

Amidst it all, John Dumelo has posed a question about the main intention why Bongo Ideas visited Gh One TV. "So the question now is, did the guy pass the auditions?" he quizzed.