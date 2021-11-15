RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Aba details how Bongo Ideas was busted at the auditions as an 'online abuser'

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian blogger, Journalist Albert aka Bongo Ideas, has been trending on social media after Nana Aba Anamoah disgraced him at an audition.

Video: Nana Aba exposes and disgraces Twitter troll at Next TV Star audition
Video: Nana Aba exposes and disgraces Twitter troll at Next TV Star audition

According to the ace broadcaster, the young blogger has been a troll on the bird app as she read out old tweets of how he has disrespected her, Serwaa Amihere, Lydia Forson and others.

Recommended articles

In the screenshots of his narration below, Albert later claimed he was attacked and abused at the audition that he had to run for his life.

Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV
Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV Pulse Ghana
Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV
Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV Pulse Ghana
Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV
Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV Pulse Ghana
Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV
Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV Pulse Ghana

However, according to Nana Aba, he was not called a thief. She rebutted Albert's claims with details of how he was fished out as an 'online bully.

In a now deleted tweet, she wrote "1. He was at the audition with over, 200 people. 2. Some of the people at the audition reported him via DM. A few saw him busily deleting tweets. 3. Our team investigated & noticed the constant abuse on his page".

"4. No one called him a thief," she concluded.

Nana Aba details how Bongo Ideas was busted at the auditions as an 'online abuser'
Nana Aba details how Bongo Ideas was busted at the auditions as an 'online abuser' Nana Aba details how Bongo Ideas was busted at the auditions as an 'online abuser' Pulse Ghana

However, the blogger at the focal point of attention has apologised for savaging Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere and others on the microblogging platform.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'I have a heavy-duty backside' - Celestine Donkor reveals as she drops new photo

Celestine Donkor

'Some of the things that you do are disgusting' - COP Kofi Boakye tells celebrities

COP Kofi Boakye

More photos of Sister Derby’s new boyfriend after breakup with Medikal drop

Sister Derby and new bae

Photos: Captain Smart outdoors his 10th child in grand ceremony

Photos: Captain Smart outdoors his 10th child in lavish ceremony