According to the ace broadcaster, the young blogger has been a troll on the bird app as she read out old tweets of how he has disrespected her, Serwaa Amihere, Lydia Forson and others.
Nana Aba details how Bongo Ideas was busted at the auditions as an 'online abuser'
Ghanaian blogger, Journalist Albert aka Bongo Ideas, has been trending on social media after Nana Aba Anamoah disgraced him at an audition.
In the screenshots of his narration below, Albert later claimed he was attacked and abused at the audition that he had to run for his life.
However, according to Nana Aba, he was not called a thief. She rebutted Albert's claims with details of how he was fished out as an 'online bully.
In a now deleted tweet, she wrote "1. He was at the audition with over, 200 people. 2. Some of the people at the audition reported him via DM. A few saw him busily deleting tweets. 3. Our team investigated & noticed the constant abuse on his page".
"4. No one called him a thief," she concluded.
However, the blogger at the focal point of attention has apologised for savaging Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere and others on the microblogging platform.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh