Nana Aba details how Bongo Ideas was busted at the auditions as an 'online abuser'

In the screenshots of his narration below, Albert later claimed he was attacked and abused at the audition that he had to run for his life.

Journalist Albert's report on what happened at GhOne TV Pulse Ghana

However, according to Nana Aba, he was not called a thief. She rebutted Albert's claims with details of how he was fished out as an 'online bully.

In a now deleted tweet, she wrote "1. He was at the audition with over, 200 people. 2. Some of the people at the audition reported him via DM. A few saw him busily deleting tweets. 3. Our team investigated & noticed the constant abuse on his page".

"4. No one called him a thief," she concluded.

