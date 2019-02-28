The “Men in Love” actor made the appearance at the house during Prime Minister Theresa May’s latest speech on the ongoing Brexit deal.

He made this known via his social media platforms on Wednesday, February 27.

He shared a video standing in front of the UK Parliament with the caption: “Had the pleasure of being invited to listen to The British Prime minister @theresamay at the House of Commons today. She’s a tough lady!”

John, who is a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been in the UK for some time now.

Before the House of Commons visit, he was spotted at the Tower Bridge in London.

He shared a photo with the caption: “A man who’s not afraid to cross a bridge, not knowing what’s on the other side, is a man who’s ready to be successful.....#leapoffaith #lifeisarisk”

It’s safe to say John Dumelo is building his political career at a fast pace.