President Akufo-Addo is pushing for the construction of a National Cathedral, which has generated heat in the country, after it came to light that the country has only 55 ambulances and a number of abandoned uncompleted health facilities.

In the viral video, Ms Mensah, known for her erratic behaviour, could be heard sarcastically highlighting Ghana's challenges and concluding that the building of the National Cathedral will solve all of Ghana's problems.

"I am from Ghana and we are building a church for Jesus Christ to come and live in Ghana because we have too much problems," she said.

She continued: "We do not have enough schools for the children, we do not have enough drinking water, we do not have enough ambulances so when people fall sick, they die.

"So we are raising $100 million in Ghana to build a church for Jesus to come and solve our problems for us.

"We need your donations."

The video, shared on a her Facebook page as at the time of publishing this story, had generated 530 comments and 957 shares.

"Y'all who think it's funny. this is how the black race and Africa in particular is disgraced to the outside world . We are least respected . I least find this amusing . disgusting !," a user wrote in the comments.

Another said: " I really like this woman...the rationale behind the video seem obscure but the message it carries can make incompetent Akufo-Addo lose 2020 election for his misplaced priorities since he assumed power."

"I think she was just demonstrating how some Ghanaian preachers behave in traveling buses," another also said.

Watch the full video below.