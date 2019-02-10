Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, confirms her HIV status

On Saturday, Ms Mensah took to Facebook to confirm her HIV status as negative, showing photos of her test result from a German hospital.

According to her, she decided to publish her HIV/AIDS status because of the continuous stigmatization of her children and the constant harassment she has personally faced.

"This is my HIV results. This result took a week to come out because it is more detailed than the instant test.

"This result looks for the HIV virus itself but not just the antibodies.

"This is more detailed as it brings the quantity of virus in an infected person," she said.

She continued: "When I walked into a hospital in Germany, this was what I opted for and when I went back a week later to pick my results the Doctor said to me that I did not have any infection.

"She circled the HIV virus _0_0 and said it means no detection, no infection.

"If the result is too complicated for you, show it to a professional to read it to you.

"Those of you tommenting my life on social media and in real life, you can now keep the results, Laminate it and hang it in your room if that makes you happy.

"Those of you who are still stigmatising my children stop it now because you have seen it now."

Ms. Mensah in 2014 shocked the nation by claiming that she is HIV negative.

She had for years been the face of the country’s campaign against the disease and the stigmatization associated with it.

The Ghana AIDS Commission countered her claims that she has never tested HIV positive.

She has since been on a number of media platforms, stressing that she is HIV negative.