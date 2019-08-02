As a guest on a BBC News In Pidging show, the actress mentioned that she matters of rape very serious because she has been a victim before.

“I take rape very seriously, it is something that is common it happens to everybody, it happened to me, it happened to me, I am bold enough to talk about it, that be why now my eye, I have like superman eye,” she said.

In the interview seen by pulse.com.gh, the multilingual actress also narrated her harrowing childhood story of how she had live through wars in three different countries, Liberia, Lebanon and Ivory Coast.

Watch the video below for more.