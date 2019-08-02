The TV Presenter shared a post on Instagram and in reaction, a fan advised her to make babies who will come to enjoy the fruits of her labour, other than that, she will be working in vain.

“Let the fruits of your womb enjoy your hard labor my dear sister because after all his hard works if you don’t have kids who will enjoy it, it will be working in vain. If you don’t want to marry koraa a kid or two will do. My humble opinion” the Instagram user with the handle @canyave wrote.

In reply, Delay expressed disappointment in the comment and put the person who dropped the comment on a blast, reminding her that, as a woman, she should remember that some women suffer fertility issues and that the likes Oprah do not a child as well.

She wrote “I posted a picture of the Delay Product this morning and a lady wrote this comment which I find very unfortunate and sad. It’s very insensitive especially coming from a woman. People forget about the fact that there are women out there who are facing fertility issues".

In continuation, Delay added that "If you have a womb, it’s not guaranteed that you will have children. Marriage and childbirth are all Blessings from God. @canyave you may have children, @oprah doesn’t have any, but you haven’t made an impact in the world than her”

