During an interview on the "Uncut with D-Black" show, Jupitar characterized the demanding nature of the music industry as "suicidal" when trying to establish a family.
Balancing music and marriage is suicidal – Jupitar laments
Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist, Jupitar, recently discussed the challenges he faces in juggling his music career and family life.
Recommended articles
Despite recognizing the difficulty, he conceded to occasionally making compromises in an effort to strike a balance, understanding that sacrifices are unavoidable.
Jupitar emphasized the ongoing struggle to harmonize his music career with family responsibilities, acknowledging the necessity of sacrifices to navigate both realms.
“Even aside maturity stuff, music itself is a whole business. It’s very tough combining music and family. It’s be one tough decision for a musician to say, I’m settling down and then also pursuing this music. It’s suicidal, I won’t lie,” he said.
“ I try as much as possible to sometimes violate the process. Even if I will come home at ten, I will come home the next morning. I won’t do it often. The balance is quite difficult,” he added.
Jupitar is one of the leading reggae and dancehall artists in Ghana, who has released several hit songs, such as Money Box, Enemies, and Smile
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh