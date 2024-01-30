ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Balancing music and marriage is suicidal – Jupitar laments

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist, Jupitar, recently discussed the challenges he faces in juggling his music career and family life.

jupitar
jupitar

During an interview on the "Uncut with D-Black" show, Jupitar characterized the demanding nature of the music industry as "suicidal" when trying to establish a family.

Recommended articles

Despite recognizing the difficulty, he conceded to occasionally making compromises in an effort to strike a balance, understanding that sacrifices are unavoidable.

Jupitar
Jupitar ece-auto-gen

Jupitar emphasized the ongoing struggle to harmonize his music career with family responsibilities, acknowledging the necessity of sacrifices to navigate both realms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even aside maturity stuff, music itself is a whole business. It’s very tough combining music and family. It’s be one tough decision for a musician to say, I’m settling down and then also pursuing this music. It’s suicidal, I won’t lie,” he said.

Jupitar and wife
Jupitar and wife Jupitar and wife Pulse Ghana

“ I try as much as possible to sometimes violate the process. Even if I will come home at ten, I will come home the next morning. I won’t do it often. The balance is quite difficult,” he added.

Jupitar is one of the leading reggae and dancehall artists in Ghana, who has released several hit songs, such as Money Box, Enemies, and Smile

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong trends as multiple reports allege she is down with severe illness

Mr Ibu

Mr Ibu returns home after amputation, video shows him excited and recovering

Mr Ibu begs for prayers over critical health condition; P Square and others shows support

Mr Ibu's son and daughter arrested for stealing money donated for his surgery

Samini Dagaati

X user makes sharp u-turn to apologise to Samini after he threatened to find him