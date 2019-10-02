The 25-year-old Canadian pop star tied the knot with his 22-year-old American model fiancée, on the last day of September 2019.

Before their white wedding, Justin and Hailey have been legally married for a year now but for the couple’s spiritual commitment as well, they have decided to have the white wedding to bless their marriage on the altar.

The nuptials of the young celebrity couple happened at a luxury resort, Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina but it was only attended by close family and friends of the couple.

Pulse.com.gh has seen photos of Justin’s father and brother with popular faces like Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye and Kendall Jenner. According to reports by, Ed Sheeran was at the ceremony but photos are yet to confirm that as official photos from the wedding haven’t been released yet.

However, see some of the photos from the event which made it to social media.

Kylie Jenner at Justin Bieber's wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey's friends at their wedding

Kylie Jenner and her daughter