Kanye West in his latest Twitter rants has revealed that he has been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper and presidential hopeful made these damning revelations via his Twitter page on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

According to him, he has been trying to get a divorce from his wife and mother of his four children since she met rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West [BBC] ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

"They tried to fly me in with 2 doctors to 51/50. I have been trying to get divorced since Kim met Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reforms.' I got 200 to go," he tweeted.

Kanye West tweets about trying to get a divorce with Kim Kardashian [Twitter/KanyeWest]

"This my lady tweet of the night. Kris Jong-Un. Lil baby may favourite rapper but won't do a song with me."

He went to reveal that Meek handled the hotel situation well because of the respect he has for him.

Kanye West's latest tweets about his marriage [Twitter/KanyeWest]

"Meek my man was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line. I'm worth 5 Billion dollars and more than that through Christ. But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and ya'll believe them?"

Kanye West accuses wife and mother-in-law of white supremacy [Twitter/KanyeWest]

He has, however, deleted the tweets.

West's latest tweets are coming barely 24 hours after he had gone bizarre on Twitter about his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner

The rapper took to his Twitter page on Monday, July 20, 2020, where he accused his wife, Kim of trying to get him locked up.

West and Kardashian got married in 2014 and they have four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, together.