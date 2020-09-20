The Ghanaian singer in celebrating daughter on her birthday shared an adorable photo he took with her from her birthday party. Kelvyn Boy captioned the photo, "My first daughter @blessing_brown_1 is 4years today. TELL HER SOMETHING NICE".

The singer's post attracted hundreds of comments from his friends and fans who got something to say about his post. Blakk Cedi wrote "more life and protection" and Salma Mumin "happy birthday cutie".

Kelvyn Boy has two daughters but kept them off the limelight until about a year ago when he introduced them to the world. The singer's other daughter is named Believe but today it is about Blessing, so Daddy is showing her off in the post below.