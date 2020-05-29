The former Stonebwoy’s BMG label signee is said to have granted an interview where he revealed that Shatta Wale’s signees, Militants, begged him for a collaboration.

But reacting to Kelvyn Boy’s claims, Captan threatened to slap Kelvyn Boy for including him in his claims.

He warned his fellow Militants to stop begging Kelvyn Boy for collaboration and also asked them to stop using SM hashtags on social media.

“Final warning to Addi Self, Joint 77 and Natty Lee – stop hash-tagging SM Movement and begging Kelvyn Boy for collaboration,” he said in a video he shared on social media.

“Don’t beg that stupid, small boy – that Kelvyn Boy of yesterday. This is why he went around saying the Militants begged him.”

He went on to threaten the “Mia” hitmaker, saying, “Kelvyn Boy, be precise, have I ever called you? Where do you know me? I’ll slap you.”

Watch the full video below.