Kelvyn Boy reveals Stonebwoy is refusing to make peace with him despite efforts

“When it comes to me and Stonebwoy’s issue, I have been trying for the past five years to patch things up with him but no results,” Kelvyn Boy explained.

Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

He went on to share that he no longer remembers the root of their conflict and has grown weary of the situation. “I have even forgotten what happened between us because it has been 5 years, and anytime I try to resolve our unsettled dispute, I don't think he is ready to listen to us, so I dey.”

The two artists collaborated on the track Na You, released in 2018, which has since amassed over 1.3 million views on YouTube. However, the working relationship between them soured in January 2019 when Stonebwoy ended his mentorship of Kelvyn Boy, who had been signed to Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group.

The split was reportedly due to misunderstandings that emerged during their time together. Sources indicate that although Stonebwoy had the option to renew Kelvyn Boy’s contract, he decided against it due to what was perceived as disrespectful conduct on Kelvyn Boy’s part towards the BHIM Nation boss.