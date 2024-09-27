ADVERTISEMENT
Kelvyn Boy reveals Stonebwoy is refusing to make peace with him despite efforts

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kelvin Brown, popularly known as Kelvyn Boy, has revealed that he and his team have spent the last five years trying to resolve a long-standing feud with dancehall artist Stonebwoy.

Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios
Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios

Despite their efforts, Kelvyn Boy disclosed in a recent interview on Hitz FM that Stonebwoy has repeatedly rejected their attempts at reconciliation.

“When it comes to me and Stonebwoy’s issue, I have been trying for the past five years to patch things up with him but no results,” Kelvyn Boy explained.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

He went on to share that he no longer remembers the root of their conflict and has grown weary of the situation. “I have even forgotten what happened between us because it has been 5 years, and anytime I try to resolve our unsettled dispute, I don't think he is ready to listen to us, so I dey.”

The two artists collaborated on the track Na You, released in 2018, which has since amassed over 1.3 million views on YouTube. However, the working relationship between them soured in January 2019 when Stonebwoy ended his mentorship of Kelvyn Boy, who had been signed to Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group.

The split was reportedly due to misunderstandings that emerged during their time together. Sources indicate that although Stonebwoy had the option to renew Kelvyn Boy’s contract, he decided against it due to what was perceived as disrespectful conduct on Kelvyn Boy’s part towards the BHIM Nation boss.

While Kelvyn Boy continues to express his desire to make amends, it remains unclear if or when Stonebwoy will be open to reconciliation.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

