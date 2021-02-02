Wife to the son of the Ghanaian millionaire, Tracy Osei, was reported to have welcome twin baby girls in November 2020. However, the couple who courted public attention after their extravagant wedding did not confirm the news publicly.

Osei Kwame Despite

Showing up with the babies this morning, therefore, becomes the first time the young couple have confirmed the news. Kennedy and Tracy walked out carrying their babies and presented them Osei Kwame Despite as he marks his birthday today.

The family have put together a private ceremony for the Ghanaian business mogul who owns Despite Media, parent company to UTV, Peace FM, Neat FM among other media networks in the Ashanti region.

Kennedy Osei, being the first son of the Ghanaian millionaire turned out to be a socialite after his flamboyant wedding to Tracy in February 2020 which has been popularly hashtagged Kency 2020.

Watch the young couple in the video below show off their twin babies.