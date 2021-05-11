This is below the belt - Kennedy Agyapong called out for saying Captain Smart owes him GHC10k

“Captain Smart should be careful with his utterances,” he said. “This is the last time I'll warn him. I don't mind; the NPP should listen to some of the things he has been saying. He makes a lot of sense.”

He continued: “But today, as I was listening to him, he committed a blunder. He said when people take a loan, they pay and get a new one.”

“Captain Smart took my air conditioners three years ago and hasn't paid. He still owes me GHC10,000. So, what moral right do you have even to criticise the government for not repaying loans? Go to Super K and pay. I called my engineer and he said Captain Smart hasn't settled his debt,” he added.

His attack on Captain Smart caused social media to call him out, branding his statement as ‘below the belt’ and more.

“Is not funny guys ... you see how you get treated for criticizing a government??? He’s being treated like an outcast,” an Instagram user stated.

Another fired at him: “That was not necessary. Way below belt for a person of such calibre spit out trivial personal attack on someone. It ain't funny. Calling someone's dad a f&$#kin cheap boy. Mehnn below belt.”

“Waa look at this. Is air condition a loan? We're talking abt gov't issue udey talk of AC. Ghana ankasa elef smll bi p3,” stated an Instagram user, and another added: “Kennedy paa… so, because the person owes you, he shouldn't talk?”