According to the MP, men can equally shame women with scandals among other things because things they reveal or do during sexual intercourse are worse. "Now we are sick and tired of you people with your threats, we also have things to say," he said.

Kennedy, speaking on Net 2 TV's 'The Seat' show added that "when men sleep with women, things that come out of their mouth is so disgusting that we don't want to discuss and you go there and blackmail men and you think we don't have anything to say?"

READ ALSO: NPP MP called 'Nana' built my Spintex mansion - Joyce Dzidzor

The Ghanaian millionaire politician known for his wild revelations mentioned that the 'Papa No' saga should be condemned. Speaking on how the brouhaha is centred around John Mahama, he threatened that if Tracey drops anything on the NDC's flagbearer, he will also expose her.

kennedy Agyapong

"I don't support these cheap women everywhere talking talking why? You've disgraced him if you do I'll mention the person you've sent the tape to'' Kennedy Agyapong stated and added " and you call your celebrities, my foot. You are just lucky it's NPP in power, pray NDC doesn't come to power because they will pay you back".

Speaking on how saga broke out on social media, he said: " The timing is so wrong, we need to condemn these women, MzBel, everybody, they talk too much, they are part of the problem especially Gloria Kani, who specifically dropped John Mahama's name".

Hear more from him in the video below.