With the Assin Central MP gathering more fans out of his back and forth with the founder of The International God's Way Church, interest to know more about his private life has increased and accordingly, a video has popped up in which he talks about his family.

According to Kennedy Agyapong in the video seen by pulse.com.gh, he has 19 children of which 12 are girls with rest being his 7 sons. The affluent politician who has over 120 houses in Ghana, added that he has placed his children in good schools around the world, where he pays fees running into thousands of dollars.

“ I pay 84,000 dollars John Hopkins, eighty-four thousand something dollars Cornell, eighty-four thousand something dollars John Washington, I pay and they are all offering good courses. One is studying Business Finance at UPEN, the one who follows her is reading medicine in John Hopkins” he said.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, he, therefore, does not expect his daughters to marry gigolos. Hear more from Kennedy in the video below.