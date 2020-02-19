Years back, it was quite rare to see tattoos on Ghanaian celebrities but the story has changed now. The likes of Mugeez, Jasmine Baroaudi, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Eazzy, Pappy Kodo, Joey B, Omar Sterling, Serwaa Amihere among others all have tattoos they show off.

Lynx Entertainment signed act, KiDi, who is a father of one, has a number of tattoos too which he has finally shared the inspiration behind his indelible inks. Speaking on Class FM in a recent interview, he said “The last time I came here, I didn’t have tattoos”

Explaining what his tattoos mean, starting from those on his arms, he said “every stripe stands for a dead member of my family, so, every band is for mourning, this is my dad’s because that’s the biggest one and my two grand mums [My mum’s mum and dad’s mum]".

Continuing with the ones on his chest, he mentioned that “I have [on] my chest, I have Zane, that’s my son’s name and then I have Sugar, the name of my first album. It’s now symbolic; now, it’s like no matter how much I grow, if I’m fifty, I’ll always remember that it was iconic at a time in my life…”